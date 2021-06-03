Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Expands By 29.0%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 103,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.