eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Down 4.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 650,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,217,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of £11.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.82.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53). Also, insider Cheryl Calverley purchased 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,263.14 ($6,876.33).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.