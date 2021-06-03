Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFH opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. Mercurity Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

