Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

