Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72). 54,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 277,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £312.53 million and a P/E ratio of -13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.46.

In related news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

