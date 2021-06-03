Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

NYSE ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $3,236,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

