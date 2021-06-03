Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:JPC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $9.85.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.