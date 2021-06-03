Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:JPC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

