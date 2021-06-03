Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NBB stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

