Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NBB stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
