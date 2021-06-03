BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

