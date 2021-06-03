C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $146.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of AI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

