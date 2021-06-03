Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

