149,672 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

