Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $218.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

