Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.