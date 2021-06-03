EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,111 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of TechTarget worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

