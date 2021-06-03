Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

