EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $73.62 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

