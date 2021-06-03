Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,853 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

