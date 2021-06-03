EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,341 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Astec Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

