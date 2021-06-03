EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 39,702 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.