EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

