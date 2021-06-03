EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $170.90 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

