Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $56,001.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.