Crypto Sports Market Cap Tops $682,699.78 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $682,699.78 and $1,135.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

