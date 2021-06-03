Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of BFRA opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

