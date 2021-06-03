At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

At Home Group stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,796 shares of company stock worth $3,232,880. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.