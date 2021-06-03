Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($2.28). Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.