Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

