EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

