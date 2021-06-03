1,496 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,490.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,572.40. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $455,625. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

