EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

