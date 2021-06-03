Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,421.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,295.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

