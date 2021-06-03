Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,100 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

