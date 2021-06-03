Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $177.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.26. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $175.55 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.