Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,176 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Covetrus worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 307.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

