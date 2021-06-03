99,000 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.20% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

