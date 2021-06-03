Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.30 on Monday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

