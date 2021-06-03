Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $281.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.