Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.80. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

