Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52.

