MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $14.68 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,680,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of The New York Times as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

