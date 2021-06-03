MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 193,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

