MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595,880 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.05 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

