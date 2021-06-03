Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.50% of Tronox worth $68,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 252.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,633 shares of company stock worth $2,628,561 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

