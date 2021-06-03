Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $486,000 in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Golden Falcon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFX opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

