Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.70. 455,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,992,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

