BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.