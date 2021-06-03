BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
CII opened at $20.42 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
