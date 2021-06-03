Head to Head Review: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Erie Indemnity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Erie Indemnity $2.54 billion 3.63 $293.30 million $5.61 35.52

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and Erie Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Erie Indemnity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% Erie Indemnity 12.06% 25.43% 14.54%

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats QDM International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services. Erie Indemnity Company was incorporated in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

