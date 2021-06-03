Reviewing Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Its Rivals

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -11.89 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 39.36

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 4 1 0 1.75 Lordstown Motors Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.35%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

